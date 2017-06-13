East Feliciana 911 Center announces new emergency notification system for residents

A man and two women are accused of trying to smuggle drugs into a south Louisiana jail, according to officials.More >>
The East Feliciana 911 Center is currently in the process of putting a new notification system into place.
Bumble Lane Spa and Retreat is hosting a meet and greet with the CEO and founder of Lubricity Labs.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police.
A new study ranks Louisiana among the worst states when it comes to child well-being, ahead of only New Mexico and Mississippi. Researchers looked at the childrens' economic well-being, education, health, family, and community settings. However, it's not all bad news. The study found 96 percent of Louisiana children are insured.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time that I'm capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she's alive today.
