East Feliciana 911 Center announces new emergency notification system for residents

The East Feliciana 911 Center is currently in the process of putting a new notification system into place.

Any citizen can sign up for free. Whenever there's an incident of concern, a notification will be sent out to all those who sign up. While the system is not yet available, it will be soon. Residents can sign up now and will begin receiving notifications when the system is ready.

To sign up, text your zip code (or any other zip code you want to receive notifications for) to 888777.

