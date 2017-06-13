Meet and greet with creator of frizzy hair solution to be held Saturday

Bumble Lane Spa and Retreat is hosting a meet and greet with the CEO and founder of Lubricity Labs.

Dr. Boyce Clark is a single father of an 11-year-old daughter with unruly, frizzy hair, and her situation inspired him to create a product to help tame frizzy hair. At the meet and greet, Dr. Clark will answer questions and discuss the chemistry of hair, what the root cause of frizz is, and how Lubricity Labs products can help eliminate frizz.

Dr. Clark holds a PhD in biogeochemistry and used that knowledge to create an innovative line of hair care products to prevent frizz and to add shine, softness, and manageability. Dr. Clark started his business venture to help his daughter's hair, and started by mixing ingredients in his kitchen at home.

There will also be special giveaways and discounts at the event, as well as free copies of inRegister Magazine's Wedding 2017-18 edition, while supplies last.

The event will be held Saturday, June 17 at Bumble Lane Spa and Retreat, located at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, 7450 Jefferson Hwy., Suite 350 in Baton Rouge. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Lubricity Lab products are made from naturally-derived ingredients and have been certified as Cruelty-Free by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics.

For more information, visit www.lubricitylabs.com.

