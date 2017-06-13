WANTED: Two people accused of insurance fraud, filing false documents

Bumble Lane Spa and Retreat is hosting a meet and greet with the CEO and founder of Lubricity Labs.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police.More >>
A new study ranks Louisiana among the worst states when it comes to child well-being, ahead of only New Mexico and Mississippi. Researchers looked at the childrens' economic well-being, education, health, family, and community settings. However, it's not all bad news. The study found 96 percent of Louisiana children are insured. Click here for more Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit is actively seeking two people on insurance fraud charges and for reportedly filing false public documents.More >>
Our Lady of the Lake Hospital said it is in urgent need of O negative and O positive blood donors right now.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
