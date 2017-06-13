WANTED: Two people accused of insurance fraud, filing false documents

The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit is actively seeking two people on insurance fraud charges and for reportedly filing false public documents.

Officials are seeking China Nations, 44, and Calvin Washington, 36. Both are wanted for on charges of insurance fraud and filing false public documents in St. Helena Parish.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click the P3 icon or submit a tip. Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

