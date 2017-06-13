Study: La. ranks very low for child well-being - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Study: La. ranks very low for child well-being

A new study ranks Louisiana among the worst states when it comes to child well-being, ahead of only New Mexico and Mississippi.

Researchers looked at the childrens' economic well-being, education, health, family, and community settings.

However, it's not all bad news.

The study found 96 percent of Louisiana children are insured.

