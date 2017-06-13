OLOL urgently needs blood donations, especially O- and O+

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital said it is in urgent need of O negative and O positive blood donors right now.

Apparently, there was a high demand for blood over the weekend and supplies need to be replenished immediately. If you can help, go to the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center. You do not need to make an appointment.

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center

5000 Hennessy Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Blood Donor Center

1125 LA 30

Gonzales, LA 70737

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center

4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Lafayette, LA 70508

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

