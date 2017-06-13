OLOL urgently needs blood donations, especially O- and O+ - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital said it is in urgent need of O negative and O positive blood donors right now.

Apparently, there was a high demand for blood over the weekend and supplies need to be replenished immediately. If you can help, go to the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center. You do not need to make an appointment.

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center
5000 Hennessy Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Blood Donor Center
1125 LA 30
Gonzales, LA 70737

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center
4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Lafayette, LA 70508

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

