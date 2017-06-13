Acting US Attorney: Mexican citizen pleads guilty to lying on passport application in Louisiana

Court officials said a man from Mexico pleaded guilty Monday to lying on a passport application he submitted at a post office in Louisiana.

Acting US Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana announced Jose Luis Andrade Diaz, 32, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Dee Drell.

According to the guilty plea, Diaz used another person’s identity when he turned in the passport application at the Morgan City post office on April 26, 2007.

Van Hook said Diaz pleaded guilty to one count of false statement in application for passport. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing date is scheduled for October 23.

