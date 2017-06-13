OUR TURN: Bad Legislators

We sharply criticized Louisiana lawmakers last week for their refusal to address long-term fixes for the state’s ongoing budget problems. Then, to make matters worse, they could not even pass a regular budget for next year, requiring the governor to call a special session that will cost taxpayers even more money.

One lawmaker feels so bad about what happened that he says he’s refusing to attend the special session and will refund to the state the extra money that would be paid to him. We’re not sure whether it’s a good idea for him to boycott the session, but we do like that part about giving the money back to that state.

In fact, we think all the legislators should give the extra payments back. Why should taxpayers be forced to reward such poor performance with a bonus?

