2 women, one a prison worker, accused of taking drugs into Angola

Two women, one of them a prison worker, are facing charges on allegations of smuggling drugs into Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections reported Shakitta Anderson, 25, of Gloster, MS, and Tiffany Johnson, 33, of Baton Rouge, were arrested.

Prison officials said Anderson, a DOC employee who worked at Angola, was arrested and terminated Monday after .7 grams of marijuana and two ecstasy pills were found inside her vehicle.

They added deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office booked Anderson on a charge of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Reports indicate she was just hired by Angola on May 1 and was still a probationary worker ranked as a corrections cadet.

According to officials, Johnson tried to leave 34.1 grams of synthetic marijuana in the visitation area of Angola, but guards stopped the attempt. DOC stated Johnson confessed to the crime. She was also booked by deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession with intent to distribute.

Officials said the investigations into both incidents are still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Investigators said Angola has been aggressively targeting contraband smuggling into the prison.

