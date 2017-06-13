Source: Gov. Edwards expected to name interim LSP Supt. Kevin Reeves to the position permanently

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to name Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police later Tuesday, according to a source close to the situation.

Reeves has been serving in the role on an interim basis since Col. Mike Edmonson retired from the position earlier this year.

A 27-year veteran of the agency, Reeves is a Baton Rouge native who began his career in 1990 at Troop A in Baton Rouge.

Edwards will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce his permanent appointment to head the state's top law enforcement agency.

