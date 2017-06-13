Gov. Edwards names interim LSP Supt. Kevin Reeves to the position permanently

Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police.More >>
Court officials said a man from Mexico pleaded guilty Monday to lying on a passport application he submitted at a post office in Louisiana.More >>
A woman died after being shot Monday night, detectives said. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Connie Millner, 54.More >>
We sharply criticized Louisiana lawmakers last week for their refusal to address long-term fixes for the state’s ongoing budget problems. Then, to make matters worse, they could not even pass a regular budget for next year.More >>
Two women, one of them a prison worker, are facing charges on allegations of smuggling drugs into Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The Louisiana Department of Corrections reported Shakitta Anderson, 25, of Gloster, MS, and Tiffany Johnson, 33, of Baton Rouge, were arrested.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
The Huntingburg Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that said the boy was found about 7 a.m. trying to cross US 231 in the town.More >>
