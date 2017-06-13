Gov. Edwards names interim LSP Supt. Kevin Reeves to the position permanently

Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police.

Edwards held a news conference Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. to announce his permanent appointment to head the state's top law enforcement agency.

Reeves had been serving in the role on an interim basis since Col. Mike Edmonson retired from the position earlier this year.

A 27-year veteran of the agency, Reeves is a Baton Rouge native who began his career in 1990 at Troop A in Baton Rouge.

