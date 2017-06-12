Greg Deichmann selected 43rd overall by Oakland A's

LSU Junior Outfielder Greg Deichmann was selected in the second round as 43rd overall pick Monday night in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Deichmann, the Metaire native and former Brother Martin standout, has provided the power in the LSU lineup this season, batting .320 with 19 HR’S and 72 RBI’s after the Tigers most recent series against Mississippi State.

He was drafted last season in the 26th round by the Minnesota Twins, but chose to return to LSU for his junior season. Prior to moving to the outfield in 2017, he played first base.

His team will play in Omaha at the College World Series this Saturday, June 17th, against Florida State.

Listed at 6’2, 209 lbs, Deichmann is considered a power hitter that has the ability to hit the long ball each time he’s at the plate. He was chosen as a first-team All-American this season by Baseball America.

