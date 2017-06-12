Woman reportedly shot in lower abdomen on Warfield Ave. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman reportedly shot in lower abdomen on Warfield Ave.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A woman was reportedly shot in the lower abdomen Monday night, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Monday, June 12 in the 12000 block of Warfield Ave. near Marque Ann Dr.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The investigation is still ongoing.

