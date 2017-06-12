Woman reportedly shot in lower abdomen on Warfield Ave.

A woman was reportedly shot in the lower abdomen Monday night, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Monday, June 12 in the 12000 block of Warfield Ave. near Marque Ann Dr.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Neighbors tell me lots of drug activity on this corner. No suspect information. Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP. Victim rushed to hospital @WAFB pic.twitter.com/MDa3tKxFWu — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 13, 2017

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The investigation is still ongoing.

