Police: Woman dies at hospital after man opens fire on group at her home, victim identified

A woman died after being shot Monday night, detectives said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Connie Millner, 54.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said the shooting happened at Millner's home on Warfield Avenue near Marque Ann Drive around 9:15 p.m.

He added she was shot multiple times when a man fired into a group of people at her home and she later died at the hospital. He also said two other people were hit, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to Mckneely, the suspect was upset because someone known by the group had borrowed his car but then didn't return it.

The suspect's name was not given and Mckneely did not say if he is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.