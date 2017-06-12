LSU's Alex Lange taken with final pick in first round of 2017 MLB Draft

LSU Junior Pitcher Alex Lange was selected as the 30th overall pick Monday night in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Lange, who is second on LSU’s all-time career strikeouts list, is from Lees Summit, Missouri and has been a star for the Tigers for three years. In his freshman season, he went 12-0 with a 1.96 ERA with 131 strikeouts. Since then, he’s gone 17-9 with a 3.79 ERA in 2016 and a 2.92 ERA this season.

Throughout 2017, Lange hasn’t said whether or not he will sign an MLB contract, but it is expected he will turn pro and not return to campus for his senior season.

His team will play in Omaha at the college world series this Saturday, June 17 against Florida State.

Lange becomes the 18th first-round draft pick in program history.

The 30th overall pick is slotted at a value of $2,184,300. Lange is the third LSU pitcher drafted in the first round since 2012.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.