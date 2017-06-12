Inmate who walked off job site found in woods near Hwy. 10 in Clinton

An inmate who walked off a job site in East Feliciana Parish has been located.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections searched the woods along Hwy. 10, looking for an inmate who walked off his job site, say officials.

East Feliciana officials say George Carlisle, 27, walked away from Main Street Market in Clinton around 4:20 p.m.

Carlisle was found around 7 p.m.

Carlisle was serving six months of revocation in lieu of incarceration. He was in for non-violent charges: illegal possession of stolen things and forgery. Carlisle had been in the East Feliciana Parish Prison since May and was scheduled to be released in November.

Carlisle will now have a new charge of simple escape added to his previous charges.

