Man arrested after reportedly leading deputies on chase, hitting sheriff's office vehicle

A Convent man has been arrested after officials say he lead deputies on a chase after they attempted to make a traffic stop, then crashed into one of the deputy's vehicles.

Around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, a St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on LA 3125 in St. James Parish. Officials say the vehicle refused to stop. The deputy then pursued the vehicle into Ascension Parish, where the suspect's vehicle struck the St. James unit near the intersection of LA 44 and Worthy Rd. in Gonzales.

Officials report neither the suspect or the deputy was injured. The Gonzales Police Department conducted the investigation and the driver was arrested.

Terrance Ellis Davis Jr., 22, of Convent, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail is charged with aggravated flight from an officer and fugitive from another jurisdiction.

