State audit says two LDWF employees in hot water over $50k worth of missing equipment

An audit from the state says two former Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) employees are on the hook for more than $50,000 in missing equipment.

The report says the pair was assigned to a state camp in Venice and to safeguard the fishing and sporting equipment. The equipment had been purchased to help in the testing of fish after the BP oil spill. Auditors say some of it may have been sold online.

The pair is also suspected of improper business dealings with vendors seeking to do business with LDWF. They resigned back in 2014.

