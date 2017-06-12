Head-on wreck in Watson results in two injuries

Two people are recovering from injuries after a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 16 and 1019 in the Watson area of Livingston Parish. A beige car and white car involved both appeared to have smashed in hoods. According to Louisiana State Police, two people were treated for moderate injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

