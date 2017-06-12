PAW Patrol Live! 'Great Pirate Adventure' coming to Baton Rouge in November

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Baton Rouge on November 18 and 19 and tickets are going on sale soon.

Tickets will be available to the general public for purchase on Friday, June 16.

In this action-packed theatrical production, the pups are ready to take the whole family on a high-energy adventure based on Nickelodeon's popular animated series. Baton Rouge is one of the first stops on the tour, with performances at the River City Performing Arts Theater.

