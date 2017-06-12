Central to make final round of flood debris pickup

The City of Central will be making its final pass to pick up flood debris from homes beginning June 26.

Anyone with remaining flood debris should move it to the side of the road in front of their house by June 26. This final collection is expected to take 7 to 10 days and is for flood debris only. Construction debris will not be picked up.

Mayor of Central Jr. Shelton emphasizes that this is the last time the city will pick up flood debris. After this final pass, it will be the residents' responsibility to dispose of flood debris.

For more information, call the City of Central Municipal Services office at 225-262-5000.

