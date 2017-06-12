Central to make final round of flood debris pickup

Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign a number of bills Monday afternoon that are aimed at fixing Louisiana's opioid addiction problem and domestic violence.More >>
The City of Central will be making its final pass to pick up flood debris from homes beginning June 26.More >>
Two Louisiana representatives have introduced legislation into Congress to help Louisiana flood victims financially recover from the historic flooding events of 2016 and other natural disasters of the past year.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 12.More >>
Police have in custody a man who they say fatally stabbed another man with a beer bottle over the weekend.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
