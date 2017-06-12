Deputies try to identify several suspects in connection with rash of vehicle burglaries in Ponchatoula

After about 50 reported vehicle break-ins in Tangipahoa Parish over the past few days, authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and reminding them to lock their doors.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the burglaries happened in areas off LA 22 in Ponchatoula over the last five days.

In addition to asking people to lock their vehicle doors, Sheriff Daniel Edwards is also encouraging them to report any suspicious activity.

Edwards added most of the victims said their vehicles were unlocked when they were burglarized.

Investigators said they have been seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins in the Ponchatoula area and in cases on the east side of Ponchatoula, a small dark-colored car was caught on surveillance video, along with suspects wearing clothes over their heads to hide their faces.

They added surveillance images from Friday evening on the west side of Ponchatoula shows four men dressed in a way described above and are believed to be in a light (possibly white) SUV that looks similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

Edwards said it is possible the cases are connected but his deputies have not uncovered enough evidence to be sure, so at this point, they are being investigated separately.

Anyone with information about the vehicle burglaries should call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.