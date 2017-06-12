Discussions to try to get budget passed begin in special session

Lawmakers are back at the Louisiana State Capitol after failing to pass a budget.

They are starting the process from the beginning Monday.

A House panel will be hearing from department heads, learning what the proposed budget bill will mean to them.

Each day lawmakers are at the State Capitol for a special session can cost you, the taxpayer, tens of the thousands of dollars.

They have until next Monday to pass a budget.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.