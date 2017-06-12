Discussions to try to get budget passed begin in special session - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Discussions to try to get budget passed begin in special session

Posted by WAFB Staff
Louisiana Legislature (Source: WAFB) Louisiana Legislature (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Lawmakers are back at the Louisiana State Capitol after failing to pass a budget.

They are starting the process from the beginning Monday.

A House panel will be hearing from department heads, learning what the proposed budget bill will mean to them.

Each day lawmakers are at the State Capitol for a special session can cost you, the taxpayer, tens of the thousands of dollars.

They have until next Monday to pass a budget.

