Gov. Edwards set to sign opioid, domestic violence bills into law

Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign a number of bills Monday afternoon that are aimed at fixing Louisiana's opioid addiction problem and domestic violence.

Three of those bills establish new restrictions on how much opioid medication doctors can prescribe and how the amounts are monitored.

The other bills expand the range of victims that fall under the definition of "domestic abuse" to include dating partners, as well as spouses.

Edwards will join the 9News This Morning crew live in the studio between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

We will ask the governor about the current special session and the budget problems, among other issues.

