Police identify man found shot to death in auto shop

Police said a man was found shot to death early Monday morning in the auto shop where he lived.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Billy Thomas, 26.

Investigators said he was found dead inside the business on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway around 4:30 a.m.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

