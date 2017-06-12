Police identify man found shot to death in auto shop

Police have in custody a man who they say fatally stabbed another man with a beer bottle over the weekend.More >>
Police have in custody a man who they say fatally stabbed another man with a beer bottle over the weekend.More >>
After about 50 reported vehicle break-ins in Tangipahoa Parish over the past few days, authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and reminding them to lock their doors.More >>
After about 50 reported vehicle break-ins in Tangipahoa Parish over the past few days, authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and reminding them to lock their doors.More >>
Police said a man was found shot to death early Monday morning in the auto shop where he lived. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Billy Thomas, 26.More >>
Police said a man was found shot to death early Monday morning in the auto shop where he lived. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Billy Thomas, 26.More >>
Lawmakers are back at the Louisiana State Capitol after failing to pass a budget. They are starting the process from the beginning Monday.More >>
Lawmakers are back at the Louisiana State Capitol after failing to pass a budget. They are starting the process from the beginning Monday.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign a number of bills Monday afternoon that are aimed at fixing Louisiana's opioid addiction problem and domestic violence.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign a number of bills Monday afternoon that are aimed at fixing Louisiana's opioid addiction problem and domestic violence.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.More >>
Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.More >>