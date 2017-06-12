Man found shot to death near auto body shop, police say - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man found shot to death near auto body shop, police say

Posted by WAFB Staff
Victoria Drive off Airline Highway (Source: WAFB) Victoria Drive off Airline Highway (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man's body was found near an auto body shop early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was found on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway around 4 a.m.

Investigators added his injuries appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victim has not been identified.

No other details were available.

