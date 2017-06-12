BRPD investigates crime scene at auto body shop - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD investigates crime scene at auto body shop

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Victoria Drive off Airline Highway (Source: WAFB) Victoria Drive off Airline Highway (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department has put up crime scene tape for an active investigation on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway.

It has not been confirmed what police are investigating, but a van from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is at the scene.

A news crew at the scene reported the crime scene appears to be at Natt’s Custom Auto Body Shop.

More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly