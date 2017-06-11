Police helicopter, DNA analysis leads to arrest of wanted thief

Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 10.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 10.More >>
Authorities say police air support and DNA sample analysis lead to the arrest of a wanted thief who had allegedly stolen guns and broken into several homes.More >>
Authorities say police air support and DNA sample analysis lead to the arrest of a wanted thief who had allegedly stolen guns and broken into several homes.More >>
A Baton Rouge has teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department and other Baton Rouge churches and community organizations to show support for the men impacted by the August 2016 flood.More >>
A Baton Rouge has teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department and other Baton Rouge churches and community organizations to show support for the men impacted by the August 2016 flood.More >>
A St. Landry man has died after, authorities say, he crashed his car into a tree while driving without a seatbelt.More >>
A St. Landry man has died after, authorities say, he crashed his car into a tree while driving without a seatbelt.More >>
The Coast Guard reports no residual crude oil in the water after an oil spill near Black Bay, Louisiana, Saturday.More >>
The Coast Guard reports no residual crude oil in the water after an oil spill near Black Bay, Louisiana, Saturday.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.More >>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Arkansas.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>