Police helicopter, DNA analysis leads to arrest of wanted thief

Authorities say police air support and DNA sample analysis lead to the arrest of a wanted thief who had allegedly stolen guns and broken into several homes.

The Baton Rouge Police Department have in custody Raymond Carter, 38, of Baton Rouge, on felony charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted felon.

On December 31, 2016, BRPD was contacted by Custom Alarms for an alarm activation at a Baton Rouge home around 4 a.m.

According to the responding officer, the rear door was found to be forcefully opened and what appeared to be blood was found on the door and frame where entry was gained. The officer swabbed the suspected blood and placed the swabs into evidence.

The suspected blood was analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. In a letter from the lab, the DNA collected “belonged to the known DNA of Raymond Carter.”

The victim told police that once inside of the residence, Carter stole two guns, a laptop, and three watches. Once identified, the victim told police he did not know Carter and there was no justifiable reason why Carter’s blood would be on his doorframe.

The investigating officer checked Carter’s criminal history and found he was convicted of simple burglary with his sentence ending in 2015.

A warrant was subsequently issued for Carter’s arrest on March 14.

On June 9, shortly after midnight, Carter and Kevin Carter, 20, were described by a witness to be in a white pickup truck allegedly involved in a burglary on the 8200 block of Bontura.

The two men were seen leaving the scene of the burglary by BRPD Air Support and followed until a nearby officer was able to conduct a traffic stop and take them both into custody.

Police say Carter was present and had knowledge of the burglary. He had an added charge of principle to simple burglary for his alleged role in this incident.

At the time of his arrest, police found Raymond Carter and Kevin Carter were arrested together on Feb. 7 for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

