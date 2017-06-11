Baton Rouge churches team up with police department, local organizations for ‘Men & Dad Unplugged’

A Baton Rouge has teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department and other Baton Rouge churches and community organizations to show support for the men impacted by the August 2016 flood.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has teamed up with BRPD, Young Leaders Academy, Trinity Episcopal Church, and Mid City Redevelopment Alliance to show support for men who suffered losses in last year's flood.

The event will gather in Pope Hall at St. Luke’s at 8833 Goodwood Blvd. on Sunday, June 11 for games, trivia, gifts, prizes, jambalaya, and more. 2 pm until 4 pm.

For more information email Tonya Roberson.

