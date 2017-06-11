Unrestrained driver killed in fatal crash, striking tree

A Baton Rouge has teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department and other Baton Rouge churches and community organizations to show support for the men impacted by the August 2016 flood.More >>
A St. Landry man has died after, authorities say, he crashed his car into a tree while driving without a seatbelt.More >>
The Coast Guard reports no residual crude oil in the water after an oil spill near Black Bay, Louisiana, Saturday.More >>
Two people were injured during a shooting on Foster Dr. Saturday night.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced by the family of Sammy Lee, 12, the young child who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police chase.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
