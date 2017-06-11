Unrestrained driver killed in fatal crash, striking tree

A St. Landry man has died after, authorities say, he crashed his car into a tree while driving without a seatbelt.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sat., June 10, troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 10 east of LA 360 in St. Landry Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Richard Chambers, 52, of Melville.

State police say the initial investigation showed the crash happened as Chambers was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on LA 10. They say for unknown reasons, Chambers’ Malibu went off of the right side of the road. Chambers overcorrected which caused the car to cross into the left side, run off of the road, and strike a tree.

Authorities say Chambers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis - standard in crash fatality investigations.

State police say this crash remains under investigation.

