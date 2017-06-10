Police seek man who fatally stabbed another man with beer bottle

Police are looking for a man who they say fatally stabbed another man with a beer bottle.

Baton Rouge Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for Elvis Graham, 59, 115 South 18th St for the stabbing death of Vinell Eisley Jr., 52, 123 North 13th St that occurred in the 120 block of North 13th St around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, Graham struck Eisley over the head and then stabbed him with a beer bottle after a verbal argument.

Eisley died at the scene.

Graham is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder. Anyone with information on Graham whereabout's is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

