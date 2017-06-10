Police: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing another man with beer bottle

Police have in custody a man who they say fatally stabbed another man with a beer bottle over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Elvis Graham, 59, of 115 S 18th St. for the stabbing death of Vinell Eisley Jr., 52, of 123 N 13th St. The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 120 block of N 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, Graham struck Eisley over the head and then stabbed him with a beer bottle after a verbal argument.

Eisley died at the scene.

Graham is facing charges for second degree murder. According to a spokesman with BRPD, Graham was taken into custody Monday morning.

