Two injured in shooting on Foster Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Two injured in shooting on Foster Dr.

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two people were injured during a shooting on Foster Dr. Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Foster Dr. near Fairfields Ave.

According to police, two were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly