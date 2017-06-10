Louisianians urged to pre-register for disaster food aid

Louisiana's social services agency is encouraging people to pre-register for disaster food stamp aid in case a hurricane strikes the state this year.

Disaster food stamps are available to households that wouldn't regularly be eligible for the food assistance, but who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages after a disaster.

Any family that has pre-registered for disaster food stamps since August 2012 already is in the system and doesn't need to sign up again. The same is true of households that get regular food stamps.

Others can pre-register at www.getagameplan.org. To register, a person must have names, social security numbers and birthdates for each household member, along with financial information about monthly income and account balances.

Pre-registering for disaster food stamps doesn't guarantee benefits.

