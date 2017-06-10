Coast Guard, local agencies respond to oil spill in Black Bay

The Coast Guard reports no residual crude oil in the water after an oil spill near Black Bay, Louisiana, Saturday.

The responsible party reported at 10:30 a.m. that after an early morning overflight by a contracted company that there is no evidence of crude oil left in the water.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the National Response Center that LLOX LLC discharged crude oil into Black Bay from a pressure relief valve at their Main Pass 23 facility. Contracted aerial assessments estimated approximately 465 gallons of crude oil reached the water, Friday.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, and Sector New Orleans sent an incident management division team to assess the spill.

No shore-line impact reported.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

