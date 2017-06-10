Coast Guard, local agencies respond to oil spill in Black Bay

The Coast Guard reports no residual crude oil in the water after an oil spill near Black Bay, Louisiana, Saturday.More >>
Two people were injured during a shooting on Foster Dr. Saturday night.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced by the family of Sammy Lee, 12, the young child who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police chase.More >>
Louisiana's social services agency is encouraging people to pre-register for disaster food stamp aid in case a hurricane strikes the state this year.More >>
Following the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man who was killed during a struggle with two white police officers, activists were adamant that Louisiana police departments needed to do a better job of training their officers.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
