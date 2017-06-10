Edwards to sign bills prompted by Alton Sterling shooting

Louisiana's social services agency is encouraging people to pre-register for disaster food stamp aid in case a hurricane strikes the state this year.More >>
An oil spill has been spotted at an unmanned oil platform near Black Bay, southeast of New Orleans.More >>
Following the shooting death of Alton Sterling, a black man who was killed during a struggle with two white police officers, activists were adamant that Louisiana police departments needed to do a better job of training their officers.More >>
Authorities say a Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for sending threatening letters to the governor's office and other government agencies.More >>
A body was found in a ditch in Iberia Parish, officials say.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.More >>
