Body found in ditch in Iberia Parish

A body was found in a ditch in Iberia Parish, officials say.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department, the body was located just after 11:00 a.m. Saturday by a property owner clearing weeds in the ditch.

The cause of death and the victim’s identity have not been determined. The body was released to the Iberia Parish coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

