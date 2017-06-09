One remains in hospital following fatal S Harrells Ferry wreck

Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened along S Harrells Ferry Rd. near King Arthur Rd. Thursday night.

Shattered glass, cracked remnants of a power pole, and broken lights is all that's left after the wreck.

The crash claimed the life of Christopher Levy, 20. In the car with him at the time was his girlfriend and best friend. The girlfriend remains in the hospital, but his best friend was released.

The mangled 2000 Mustang the 20-year-old was driving is hard to look at. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8 when Levy somehow lost control.

A day after the crash shows fresh tire marks where the car left the roadway before taking out a sign and striking a light pole. The car eventually landed on its side at a nearby home.

Rumors have run rampant since the crash. Eyewitnesses say they believe the wreck was caused by racing gone wrong. Some say they saw more than once car at the time of the crash. Police say they cannot confirm whether racing caused the wreck, but say their investigation is ongoing.

Will Rose lives nearby and says he is not sure if there was any racing going on that night, but says it's not uncommon for the area.

"We didn't hear anything. We were actually in the house between 8 and 8:30,” Rose said. "You can come out here at night and you can actually here them racing. I wouldn't say every night, but I would say that the majority of the week, you can hear them probably I'd say between 8 and 10 o'clock, you'll hear a lot going on out there."

Racing or not, a young man is dead and Rose hopes it will encourage those who do choose to race to think twice. "It'll wake some people up, but others, they're just going to do what they're going to do," said Rose.

A small memorial has started to grow at the scene. Family members say Levy was loved by everyone who met him.

