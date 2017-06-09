Zachary man not wearing his seat belt dies in wreck in Ascension Parish

One man who was reportedly not wearing his seat belt has died as the result of a wreck in Ascension Parish, say officials with Louisiana State Police.

Just after 3 a.m. on Friday, June 9, troopers with Troop A began investigating a single vehicle wreck on LA 22 east on LA 936 in Ascension Parish. The wreck claimed the life of Dustin Good, 34, of Zachary.

The initial investigation reveals the crash happened as Good was driving westbound on LA 22 in a 2011 Chevy Silverado, when for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and ran off the left side of the road. Good's truck continued off the road and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Officials say Good was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office. It's currently unknown if impairment was a factor in this wreck, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Good for analysis.

