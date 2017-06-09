Corn and Crab Cappuccino

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air Date: June 8, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Comment:

Corn was growing wild in Louisiana when the Acadians arrived in 1755. The people quickly married the flavor of Louisiana seafood to the sweet corn creating delicious dishes such as this bisque. Here, a little “R’evolutionary” twist was added for those who feel adventuresome. To make a shellfish stock, combine 2 pounds shrimp, crab or crawfish shells with 3 quarts of water and simmer 1 hour. You may wish to add corncobs leftover from making 3 cups of kernel corn to the stock for additional flavor.

Ingredients for Corn and Crab Bisque:

3 cups whole kernel corn

1 pound claw crabmeat

1 cup butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup flour

2 quarts shellfish stock (see comment)

1 pint heavy whipping cream

½ cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

salt and white pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method for Corn and Crab Bisque:

In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add corn, onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Whisk in flour until a white roux is achieved, but do not brown. Slowly add stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil then add crabmeat. Reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream, green onions and parsley. Continue cooking 3 minutes. Season with salt and white pepper. Place mixture into a blender and purée until smooth. Pass mixture through a fine sieve and set soup aside, discarding solids. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic if necessary.

Ingredients for Corn and Crab Salad:

2 cups whole kernel corn

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

2 tbsps minced, roasted red bell pepper

2 tbsps minced, roasted yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp coarsely chopped tarragon leaves

2 tbsps minced tomato

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

½ tsp salt

pinch ground black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

Method for Corn and Crab Salad:

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for salad except crabmeat, stirring to mix well. Check and adjust seasonings as needed. Gently fold in lump crabmeat, being careful not to break up the lumps. To serve, ladle bisque into soup bowls. Arrange salad in a soup spoon and place alongside the bisque. Stir salad into the bisque and enjoy.