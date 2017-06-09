Special Olympics athletes receive medals, awards at end of camp

Not only did Special Olympics athletes get the chance to compete this week in Baton Rouge, but they also created lifelong friendships.

“The athletes, our Special Olympics athletes, as well as the partners, the volunteers get an opportunity to become friends. They get some exercise, and more importantly, our partners, the volunteers, get to know what our athletes can do,” said Charlie Courville with the Special Olympics.

Athletes attended Camp Shriver all week long, competing in soccer, kickball, basketball, and bowling. On Friday, the camp wrapped up with an awards ceremony and a dance contest.

