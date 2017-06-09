LSU police officer who recently resigned reportedly beat girlfriend, K9

Blake Devillier. *Note: It is unclear whether this is the dog involved in the beating incident or not. (Source: Facebook)

New allegations have surfaced involving an LSU police officer.

According to court records, Officer Blake Devillier allegedly beat his girlfriend and his police dog. He is scheduled to be in court this month over a reported domestic violence incident that happened back in March.

The 9News Investigators have learned that Devillier resigned from LSU and recently interviewed for a job with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Brett Stassi told us over the phone, "We don't want that type of person working as an Iberville Parish deputy."

