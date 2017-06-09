Man arrested for reportedly stealing paintings from home in Glencoe

One man has been arrested after St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office officials say he burglarized a home in Glencoe, stealing several paintings.

Back on May 8, detectives with St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the burglary of a home on Hwy. 83 in Glencoe. Evidence was collected that indicated the culprit broke windows and a door to get into the house to steal several paintings.

Detectives then obtained four search warrants for different locations in Franklin. Then on Thursday, June 8, detectives, patrol deputies, and narcotics detectives, assisted by the Franklin Police Department and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, executed those search warrants at four different homes and were able to recover the stolen artwork and other items that were stolen from businesses in Iberia Parish, including gas generators and an outboard motor.

The suspect, John Loustalot, 32, was found at his home in Franklin and was arrested on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things. He was booked into the Franklin Police Department. No bail has been set.

