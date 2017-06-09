Wildlife and Fisheries to hold annual Free Wishing Weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is holding its annual Free Fishing weekend June 10 and 11.

If you've been wanting to go fishing and don't have a license, this is your chance.

During the Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, residents and visitors will not be required to have a license to fish.

