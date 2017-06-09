Wildlife and Fisheries to hold annual Free Fishing Weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is holding its annual Free Fishing weekend June 10 and 11.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is holding its annual Free Fishing weekend June 10 and 11.More >>
Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened along S Harrells Ferry Rd. near King Arthur Rd. Thursday night.More >>
Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened along S Harrells Ferry Rd. near King Arthur Rd. Thursday night.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
Louisiana legislators kicked off the special session with a long weekend.More >>
Louisiana legislators kicked off the special session with a long weekend.More >>
One man who was reportedly not wearing his seat belt has died as the result of a wreck in Ascension Parish, say officials with Louisiana State Police.More >>
One man who was reportedly not wearing his seat belt has died as the result of a wreck in Ascension Parish, say officials with Louisiana State Police.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>