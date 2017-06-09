Luscious Lemon Soup

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: June 1, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 4 Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Comment:

I’m not quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way I have to say that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.

Ingredients:

3 tbsps lemon juice

2 tbsps grated lemon zest

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

1 quart buttermilk

1 cup vanilla ice cream, divided

6–8 mint leaves for garnish

Method:

NOTE: I recommend using only fresh-squeezed lemon juice in this recipe. When grating the lemon peel, be careful to remove only the peel and not the white skin of the lemon.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and buttermilk, continuing to whisk constantly until well blended. Pour mixture into the bowl of a food processor. Add ½ cup ice cream and blend mixture until ice cream is blended into the soup and liquid has become frothy, 1–2 minutes. Transfer soup into a serving vessel, cover and chill for a minimum of 4 hours. Serve soup in martini or champagne glasses. Garnish with remaining ice cream and mint.