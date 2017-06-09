Luscious Lemon Soup

-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Air date: June 1, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 4 Hours
Yields: 6–8 Servings
Comment:
I’m not quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way I have to say that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.
Ingredients:
3 tbsps lemon juice
2 tbsps grated lemon zest
2 eggs
½ cup sugar
1 tbsp vanilla
1 quart buttermilk
1 cup vanilla ice cream, divided
6–8 mint leaves for garnish
Method:
NOTE: I recommend using only fresh-squeezed lemon juice in this recipe. When grating the lemon peel, be careful to remove only the peel and not the white skin of the lemon.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and buttermilk, continuing to whisk constantly until well blended. Pour mixture into the bowl of a food processor. Add ½ cup ice cream and blend mixture until ice cream is blended into the soup and liquid has become frothy, 1–2 minutes. Transfer soup into a serving vessel, cover and chill for a minimum of 4 hours. Serve soup in martini or champagne glasses. Garnish with remaining ice cream and mint.