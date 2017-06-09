Four more bills signed into law by La. governor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Four more bills signed into law by La. governor

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Friday, June 9, Governor John Bel Edwards signed four more bill into law.

The following bills became law:

  • ACT 72 – HB 111: Requires instruction in litter prevention and awareness for public school students in certain grades
  • ACT 73 – SB 58: Provides relative to the statewide human services districts and authorities
  • ACT 74 – SB 152: Provides relative to a needs accommodation designation on a driver's license or special identification card regarding mental health
  • ACT 75 – SB 147: Provides relative to the Louisiana National Guard

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly