Three more arrests made in deadly Plaquemine shooting reportedly caused by argument over $40

Three more arrests have been made in the shooting case in Plaquemine that left one man dead after he and his cousin were reportedly arguing over $40.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says this case was the first murder of the year for Plaquemine. They say Destiny Daley, 19, Markies Williams, 26, and Mario Stafford, 30, have all been arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Williams.

Daley is charged with accessory after the fact, while Williams and Stafford are both facing charges for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

"If anybody is involved in any murder, we are not gonna' turn our heads. We're gonna' go after these people, anyone who hides evidence or the suspect, we are coming," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

It is unclear if more arrests will be made in this case.

One man who was wanted in connection with the shooting turned himself in to authorities previously, say investigators.

Iberville officials report Shelton Williams, 22, of Plaquemine, is facing a charge of second degree murder in the death of his cousin, Derrick Williams, 27, also of Plaquemine.

"It's not going to be easy for this family, but too many times these people go for the gun to settle disputes that shouldn't even be disputed at all," said Stassi.

According to investigators, the shooting happened Friday, June 2 sometime just before 11 p.m. The family believes the two men were arguing over $40.

The victim was hit at least twice and later died at the hospital. Deputies say the suspect then went on the run and had help in his escape.

"All possible people involved in him getting away, getting rid of evidence, assisting him in his escape from the scene, we're going to go after each and every one of them," said Stassi.

Meanwhile, the family at the center of this case says they’re looking to move forward and heal.

"If I don't forgive Shelton for what he done, I won't get my blessings,” said the victim’s mother, Angela Jordan.

According to records, Williams was on parole after serving time for a previous weapons charge. His parole would have ended in October.

