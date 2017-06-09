Plaquemine attempting to become train ‘quiet zone’ with proposed railroad crossing closures

The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
A public meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at the Plaquemine City Hall to discuss the proposed closure of some railroad crossings in the city.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are kicking off the special session by taking a long weekend and it's not sitting well with Gov. John Bel Edwards.More >>
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
