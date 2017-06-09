Plaquemine attempting to become train ‘quiet zone’ with proposed railroad crossing closures

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at the Plaquemine City Hall to discuss the proposed closure of some railroad crossings in the city.

The proposed closures are part of a deal between the city and Union Pacific Railroad to install crossing bars and to agree to not blowing horns through the city.

“Presently between 20 and 30 trains pass through Plaquemine daily, and each must blow their whistles as they pass through the city’s 12 railroad crossings,” states a press release about the meeting. “The La. Department of Transportation and Development has received federal funding to install crossing arms, which can cost $200,000 or more per crossing.”

The cost of the crossing arms directly relates to the blowing of the horns.

“The crossing arms are also required for the city to get a Quiet Zone designation,” states the press release. “The Quiet Zone designation means trains will not blow their whistles through the city as they pass unless it is an emergency.

At the meeting, residents will be allowed to voice their opinions about the proposal.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

