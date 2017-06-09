Man accused of murdering massage therapist claims she tried to rob him

The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Christopher Landry, 25, of Denham Springs, allegedly admitted to killing Kayla Ann Denham, 24, of Baton Rouge.

Detectives said Denham went to meet Landry on Dunn Road in Denham Springs around 5 a.m. Monday. They added friends and family got worried after she didn't return home and didn't answer her cellphone.

After recovering her vehicle, the report states that a search warrant was obtained for the nearby property. They found Denham's body in a shed.

Landry was questioned and he allegedly told investigators that he had arranged to get a massage from Denham. He noted that the massage "Involved a sexual favor" and that he agreed to pay her $140.

The report states that after the exchange, Landry went into the other room. When he came back, he claims he caught Denham attempting to take his computer bag with his wallet.

Landry allegedly confronted Denham and an "altercation occurred" and Landry beat Denham in the head with a pipe and choked her to death.

"Then Christopher grabbed the lifeless body of Kayla Denham and put her body in a plastic container and placed the container with the body in the shed, then placed a tarp over the container," states the report.

Landry is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.

