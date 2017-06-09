Man accused of murdering massage therapist claims she tried to rob him

An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
A 20-year-old man died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on S Harrells Ferry Rd.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers are kicking off the special session by taking a long weekend and it's not sitting well with Gov. John Bel Edwards.More >>
The trailer has been released for a Tom Cruise movie that was partially filmed in Baton Rouge. In American Made, Cruise plays Barry Seal, a drug smuggler who was recruited by the CIA in the 1980s to try to capture Pablo Escobar, the former cocaine kingpin.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
