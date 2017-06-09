Lawmakers a no-show for first day of special session

Louisiana lawmakers are kicking off the special session by taking a long weekend and it's not sitting well with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Lawmakers failed to pass a budget by the Thursday deadline. They now have less than two weeks to reach a compromise.

RELATED: La. lawmakers enter special session after failing to pass a state budget

Gov. Edwards tweeted, "First day of an 11 day special session to pass a budget and the House isn't working. There's no sense of urgency." He included a picture of an empty room at the Capitol.

First day of an 11 day special session to pass a budget, and the House isn't working. There's no sense of urgency. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/5FNCxYoLBd — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 9, 2017

The hang-up continues to be whether to leave money on the table.

House conservatives want to set money aside in case of a potential shortfall.

The Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards want to use all the money expected to be brought in next year in hopes of avoiding having to cut state programs.

WAFB's Kevin Frey will have more on this story on 9News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.